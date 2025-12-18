KSE-100 hits new all-time high as buying lifts index nearly 1,650 points



The Pakistan Stock Exchange closed at a new all-time high on Thursday, as strong buying interest and broad-based participation pushed the benchmark KSE-100 Index sharply higher.

The index maintained an upward trajectory through most of the session, with gains accelerating in the afternoon to drive the benchmark to an intra-day high of 172,248.94 points. Some consolidation followed toward the close, but momentum remained firmly positive.

At close, the KSE-100 Index settled at 171,960.64, up 1,646.79 points, or 0.97%.

According to Topline Securities, buying interest from local funds supported the rally after a decline in Pakistan Investment Bond (PIB) yields improved investor confidence. ENGROH, FFC, UBL, LUCK and BAHL led the advance, together contributing about 1,504 points to the index. Losses in PIOC, DHPL and MLCF partially offset gains, trimming around 176 points.

Investor sentiment was further supported by macroeconomic developments, including data showing a $100 million current account surplus in November 2025, released by the State Bank of Pakistan on Wednesday.

Separately, cargo transporters operating between Karachi ports and factories across the country called off their wheel-jam strike on Wednesday after the government agreed to address key demands, including extending operating hours for certain cargo vehicles.

The strong finish followed a volatile session on Wednesday, when selective profit-taking pulled the index marginally lower after it touched a historic intra-day peak. The KSE-100 had closed at 170,313.86 points, down 133.44 points, or 0.08%.

In the currency market, the Pakistani rupee posted a marginal gain against the US dollar, closing at 280.26 in the inter-bank market, compared with 280.27 a day earlier.

Trading activity moderated, with all-share index volume declining to 950.14 million shares from 1,068.51 million in the previous session. The value of shares traded rose to Rs54.07 billion from Rs51.80 billion.

TPL REIT Fund I led volumes with 75.80 million shares, followed by Hascol Petrol and Siddiqsons Tin. Of the 482 companies traded during the session, 217 closed higher, 228 declined, and 37 ended unchanged.