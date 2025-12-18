Over 66,000 passengers stopped from flying abroad, 56,000 Pakistani beggars deported from Saudi Arabia, FIA tells NA panel

The Federal Investigation Agency informed the National Assembly Standing Committee on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development that it offloaded 66,154 passengers this year as part of efforts to curb organised begging networks and illegal migration.

According to media reports, FIA Director General Riffat Mukhtar, while briefing the NA panel, said around 51,000 passengers were stopped due to questionable travel documents, mainly involving work, tourist, and Umrah visas.

He said illegal migration and organised begging were damaging Pakistan’s international standing, noting that Saudi Arabia had deported around 56,000 Pakistani beggars, while the UAE had tightened visa restrictions. The FIA has also observed illegal migration routes emerging toward Africa and Southeast Asia.

Committee members supported enforcement efforts but stressed the need for a transparent redressal mechanism for genuine travellers. The panel directed the FIA and Interior Ministry to finalise and publish standard operating procedures for off-loading and establish visible airport-level complaints systems.

The FIA informed the committee that a risk analysis unit had been created and an “IMMI” mobile application was under development to strengthen pre-departure screening. Members also called for interoperability between FIA systems and the e-Protector platform to enable verification before passengers reach immigration counters.

The committee also reviewed the performance of the Community Welfare Attaché network, which handled over 55,000 welfare cases in 2025, including more than 30,000 assisted repatriations. Members asked the ministry to submit station-wise performance data and a plan for expanding CWA presence at new locations.