Pakistan’s IT exports rise 14% in November to $356 million, five-month total hits $1.8 billion

Pakistan’s information technology (IT) exports rose to $356 million in November 2025, marking a 14 percent increase from a year earlier, though declining 8 percent from October, according to industry data compiled by Topline Pakistan Research.

Despite the month-on-month dip, November exports exceeded the 12-month average of $337 million. Cumulative IT exports for the first five months of FY26 reached $1.8 billion, up 19 percent year-on-year.

Daily export proceeds improved to $17.8 million in November, compared with $16.8 million in October, reflecting steadier inflows despite seasonal volatility.

Analysts attributed the annual growth to several factors, including expansion of Pakistani IT firms’ global client base, particularly in Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC)markets, along with regulatory changes by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). These include raising the permissible retention limit in Exporters’ Specialised Foreign Currency Accounts from 35 percent to 50 percent, allowing equity investment abroad through these accounts, and relative stability in the rupee, which has encouraged exporters to repatriate a larger share of earnings.

A recent Pakistan Software Houses Association (P@SHA) survey showed that 62 percent of IT companies are maintaining specialised foreign currency accounts, indicating growing uptake of the SBP’s facilitative measures.

Net IT exports, calculated after adjusting for imports, stood at $309 million in November, up 13 percent year-on-year but down 8 percent from October, and remained above the 12-month average of $295 million.

The government has set an IT export target of $5 billion for FY26 under its broader economic agenda, while the ‘Uraan Pakistan’ plan envisages exports reaching $10 billion by FY29, implying an annual growth rate of around 27 percent. Market estimates, however, project IT exports to reach about $4.5 billion in FY26, representing growth of 18–20 percent from $3.8 billion in FY25.