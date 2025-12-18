Pakistan’s power generation falls 19% in November on lower demand

Pakistan’s power generation declined by 19 per cent in November compared to October, reflecting lower seasonal demand, while year-on-year output remained largely unchanged, sector data showed.

Total electricity generation during November stood at 8,050 gigawatt-hours (GWh), marginally higher than 8,032 GWh recorded in the same month last year. During the first five months of FY26, cumulative generation reached 58,869 GWh, broadly flat year-on-year.

Hydel output rose 10.2 per cent year-on-year to 3,153 GWh, the highest ever for November, exceeding reference levels by over 21 per cent and contributing to lower fuel costs. In contrast, RLNG-based generation fell 23.3 per cent year-on-year, while coal-based output also lagged projections.

Analysts said November generation remained 1.0 per cent below the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority’s reference level, partly due to rising distributed generation and subdued system demand. Hydel and nuclear power continued to dominate the generation mix.

Lower oil and coal prices reduced the adjusted fuel cost to Rs6.16 per unit, below the reference of Rs6.88. Distribution companies have sought a negative fuel cost adjustment of Rs0.72 per unit, supported by a higher share of hydel generation and softer global energy prices.

Analysts expect December generation to remain stable, with hydel output continuing to support lower fuel costs.