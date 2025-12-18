Punjab PDWP clears Rs16 billion uplift schemes, refers Rs43 billion PULSE project for final approval

The Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) on Wednesday approved development schemes across multiple sectors with a cumulative estimated cost of Rs16 billion and decided to forward the Rs43 billion PULSE project to the Central Development Working Party (CDWP) for final approval.

The 53rd meeting of the PDWP was chaired by Planning and Development Board Punjab Chairman Dr Naeem Rauf and attended by senior officials, including the board secretary, chief economist, and representatives from finance, irrigation, tourism, health, special education, and human rights departments.

Among the approved schemes was Phase-II of the establishment of Model Agriculture Malls in Punjab at an estimated cost of Rs1.08 billion, aimed at strengthening agricultural input and service delivery.

The forum also approved the establishment of a shrimp estate with value chain components at Chak 58NB in Sargodha district, carrying an estimated cost of Rs13 billion.

Approval was also granted for the construction of a Punjab Food Authority (PFA) House in Lahore at a cost of Rs1.2 billion. In addition, the PDWP endorsed a position paper for strengthening the Agricultural Marketing Information Service (SAMIS) through the establishment of Market Facilitation Centers.

The meeting further approved the construction of a 4.10-kilometre dual carriageway linking Fateh Jang–Dhullian–Talagang Road to Kharala in Tehsil Fateh Jang, District Attock, with an estimated cost of Rs1.27 billion.

The PDWP decided to forward the PULSE project, with an estimated cost of Rs43 billion, to the CDWP for consideration and final approval.