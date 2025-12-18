Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

SIFC prioritises brownfield refinery upgrades amid tax deadlock

Council asks Petroleum Division, Ogra and refineries to resolve sales tax issue stalling multi-billion-dollar upgrade projects

By Monitoring Desk
SIFC seeks information on projects facing delays or stuck in arbitration

The Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) has placed brownfield refinery upgrades at the top of its agenda, signalling renewed government focus on modernising Pakistan’s existing refining capacity, The News reported. 

Officials told refinery executives during a review meeting that SIFC would extend full support to remove obstacles delaying upgrade projects. 

Refinery upgradation projects have remained stalled due to a prolonged dispute over sales tax treatment of petroleum products. The deadlock intensified after key fuels were shifted from zero-rated status to sales tax exemption, a move that removed refineries’ ability to adjust input taxes on imported machinery and services required for upgrades.

Industry sources said the resulting increase in capital and operating costs has rendered major investments financially unviable. While the government proposed reintroducing sales tax at a reduced rate to allow input tax recovery without raising consumer prices, the International Monetary Fund has opposed the move, arguing it would weaken revenue mobilisation.

As uncertainty persists, refineries have delayed financial closure and procurement, raising concerns over future compliance with fuel quality and environmental standards. Without timely upgrades, Pakistan may face higher reliance on imported refined fuels, adding pressure on foreign exchange reserves.

Previous article
GB bans seasonal hotels, commercial activity in Deosai National Park
Next article
Chinese firm proposes €2 billion integrated maritime industrial complex at Port Qasim
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.