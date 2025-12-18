The Magnum Ice Cream Company launches in Pakistan to redefine the ice cream experience

The Magnum Ice Cream Company Pakistan Limited (Magnum Pakistan) has officially been incorporated in Pakistan, marking a new era for the country’s frozen dessert and ice creamindustry. This launch follows Magnum Ice Cream Company’s global spin-off from the Unilever Group earlier this year, creating the world’s largest ice cream company.

Magnum Pakistan is leading the country’s frozen dessert and ice cream category and is a household name loved by millions of consumers. While the Ice Cream Division has been serving Pakistani consumers since the last 3 decades, the separation from Unilever Pakistanwill allow for better focus and dedication in product category. With a diverse portfolio designed to cater to every festivity, occasion and moment—from indulgent treats like Magnum to family favorites such as Cornetto and Wall’s—the company has ambitious growth plans to further strengthen its presence.

To support these goals, The Magnum Ice Cream Company Netherlands B.V. – the company’s headquarters aims to invest in expanding manufacturing capacity, strengthening cold-chain infrastructure, and advancing digital capabilities. This investment in Pakistan will also create more jobs in the coming years, reinforcing the company’s commitment to economic development and sustainability.

“This is a milestone moment for Magnum Pakistan,” said Kayhan Zenginoglu, Country General Manager Magnum Pakistan. “We are here to lead the frozen desserts and ice creamcategory with bold innovation, world-class quality, and a deep understanding of our consumers. While we already have a huge fanbase, the launch of our company will further enable us to bring happiness and quality moments to the Pakistani consumers.”

The company produces millions of litres annually and expects boost in production in the coming months. Building on this strong foundation, Magnum Pakistan has ambitious plans to accelerate growth through premiumization, deeper market penetration, and enhanced consumer experiences.

As Magnum Pakistan begins this exciting new chapter, the company remains dedicated to bringing happiness, indulgence, and quality moments to consumers across the country—because life tastes better with ice cream.

About The Magnum Ice Cream Company Pakistan Limited

Magnum Pakistan is the country’s leading frozen desserts and ice cream company with an unrivalled portfolio of global power brands, including but not limited to, Magnum, Wall’s and Cornetto, along with local jewels such as Jet Sport and Choc Bar. With global expertise in innovation and a strong ambition for creating memorable experiences, the company has presence across cabinets in the country and further aims to expand its footprint nationwide.