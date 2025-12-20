Punjab set to launch electric taxi scheme with 66,000 registrations and balloting process underway

LAHORE: The Punjab government is set to take the final step in its groundbreaking electric taxi programme, with officials confirming that electronic balloting will soon determine the first recipients of the province’s green transport fleet. The initiative, which has garnered an overwhelming response, aims to transform urban transit and improve air quality across Pakistan’s most populous province.

During a high-level steering committee meeting on Saturday, chaired by Transport Minister Bilal Akbar Khan, it was revealed that over 66,000 initial registrations had been received for the programme. From these, more than 28,000 final applications are currently undergoing rigorous data verification.

The scheme, supported by a Rs3.5 billion government subsidy, is designed to replace traditional combustion engine vehicles with Chinese-sourced electric vehicles (EVs). The provincial administration intends to set a new standard for sustainable mobility while addressing environmental concerns and modernising urban transport. Minister Khan emphasized that this project goes beyond transport upgrades, offering economic empowerment opportunities, particularly for women and youth.

“This initiative is not only about cleaner transport but also about creating dignified livelihoods,” Minister Khan said. “We are setting the stage for a model project that can be replicated nationwide.”

The first phase of the project will distribute 1,100 electric units. Of these, 700 are earmarked for fleet owners, who must operate a minimum of 10 vehicles, while 400 will go to individual operators. A unique feature of the scheme is its gender-inclusive approach—100 of the 400 individual slots are reserved for women.

The financial structure of the programme aims to lower barriers for entry, especially for lower-income applicants. The Punjab government will cover the interest burden on loans, offering a five-year, interest-free financing plan. Additionally, the government will subsidize equity contributions, covering 50% for men and 60% for women. Fleet owners will receive a subsidy between 30% and 40%, depending on the size of their operation.

The balloting process, which had been delayed from its original November timeline, is now set to take place after an audit of the data for transparency. The Bank of Punjab is vetting applicants for creditworthiness and regulatory compliance. Following the draw, successful applicants will be required to submit their down payments, with the first fleet expected to hit the roads within three to four months.

Each electric vehicle will be equipped with a real-time tracking system and a panic button for safety. To alleviate range anxiety, the government plans to set up a dedicated charging network across key urban centres. The vehicles will also come with a six-year or 300,000-kilometre warranty covering both the battery and motor.

The Bank of Punjab will retain ownership of the vehicles until the loans are fully repaid, with 57 equal monthly installments. To encourage adoption, the government is waiving 100% of registration charges and initial token taxes. Additionally, individual taxi owners must register with a recognised ride-hailing service to ensure integration with the local digital economy.

As the balloting date draws near, the Transport Department has launched an online portal and a dedicated helpline to assist applicants during the final stage of the process.