Monday, December 22, 2025
Headlines

SECP allows Asset Management Companies to invest in GoP Ijarah Sukuk to boost capital market

Regulation aims to expand participation in one-year GIS, with conditions set for money market schemes

By Monitoring Desk

The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has taken a significant step to promote Pakistan’s capital market by permitting Asset Management Companies (AMCs) to invest in Government of Pakistan Ijarah Sukuk (GIS) listed and traded on the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX).

The SECP issued Circular No. 36 of 2025, which impacts AMCs, the Mutual Funds Association of Pakistan, and Trustees of Collective Investment Schemes (CIS). The circular supersedes earlier directives on the categorisation of open-end CIS, aiming to increase participation of mutual funds in one-year GIS investments.

The SECP has allowed AMCs to invest in GIS with a maturity of more than six months but not exceeding one year. This move is part of the SECP’s broader efforts to enhance capital market activity, offering a more inclusive investment opportunity.

Key conditions outlined include a requirement for the weighted average time to maturity of the net assets to remain under 90 days, and a monthly fund manager report disclosing the exposure to GIS investments as a percentage of net assets. All other applicable conditions for money market schemes remain in place.

This initiative comes after the government raised Rs2.25 trillion through Sukuk auctions since December 2023, further solidifying the role of GIS in the national financial market.

Previous article
ECNEC approves 11 projects, including PC-1 for Dasu Hydropower and youth training initiatives
Next article
Zardari arrives in Iraq on three day official visit
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

[adinserter name="_av_sidebar_top"]
[adinserter name="_av_sidebar_bottom"]

Business, Economic & Financial News

Subscribe

To get email updates from Today News.