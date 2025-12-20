Zardari arrives in Iraq on three day official visit

President Asif Ali Zardari arrived in Iraq on Sunday for a three day official visit ending December 24, aimed at strengthening bilateral cooperation between Pakistan and Iraq, officials said.

During the visit, the president is scheduled to hold meetings with Iraqi leadership to review bilateral relations and discuss ways to expand cooperation in key areas, including trade and investment, energy, post conflict reconstruction, manpower collaboration, technology, education and people to people contacts.

President Zardari was received on arrival by Iraqi Minister for Culture and Tourism Dr Ahmad Fakkak al Badrani, Pakistan’s Ambassador to Iraq Muhammad Zeeshan Ahmed and other senior officials.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the visit reflects the longstanding and cordial ties between Pakistan and Iraq, which are rooted in shared religious and cultural bonds and mutual respect.

Separately, the President’s Secretariat said Zardari expressed solidarity with Iran while en route from Islamabad to Baghdad, after his aircraft entered Iranian airspace. The message was conveyed to Iran’s Supreme Leader and President, the statement added.