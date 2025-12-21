Finance advisor briefs Middle East fintech delegation on Pakistan’s economic reforms and digital expansion

Khurram Schehzad, advisor to Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb, on Saturday briefed a delegation of international fintech investors from the Middle East on Pakistan’s economic stabilisation efforts and ongoing fiscal reforms, the Finance Division said.

The delegation was led by Dr John Sfakianakis, Chairman of Fintech Solutions Holding and a globally recognised economist, and Kirill Smolin, CEO of the firm and expert in digital technologies and fintech. The visit was facilitated by Tech Avenue (Pvt.) Ltd., represented by CEO Obaid Ul Haq and Advisor to the Board Khuram Rahat.

According to the Finance Division, Schehzad highlighted Pakistan’s improving macroeconomic stability, reform momentum, and expanding digital investment landscape. He briefed investors on consistent policy implementation and structural reforms that have strengthened macroeconomic fundamentals and enhanced the country’s investment outlook.

A central part of the discussion focused on the Government of Pakistan’s Digital Pakistan Vision, aimed at promoting financial inclusion and economic formalisation. The advisor outlined the Cashless/Digital Pakistan initiative, structured around three pillars: innovation and adoption of digital payments, development of digital public infrastructure, and digitisation of government payments. These initiatives are supported by Raast, Pakistan’s instant payment system, enabling real-time, low-cost, and interoperable digital transactions nationwide.

Schehzad also updated investors on financial sector modernisation, highlighting progress under the State Bank of Pakistan’s Retail Digital Banking initiative, which has introduced a dedicated regulatory framework aligned with international best practices. He noted that easypaisa Digital Bank has been operational for nearly a year, while Mashreq Digital Bank has also commenced operations in Pakistan. Several other digital banks are advancing toward launch, further strengthening the country’s digital ecosystem.

The briefing included Pakistan’s forward-looking initiatives in Blockchain, Web3.0, and Virtual Assets. Schehzad explained ongoing work on responsible regulatory frameworks and engagement with global platforms to support innovation while ensuring compliance and investor protection.

The Finance Division said the investors expressed strong appreciation for the clarity of reforms and policy direction, noting that Pakistan’s integrated approach to macroeconomic stability, digital infrastructure, and emerging technologies offers compelling opportunities for long-term investment and strategic partnerships.