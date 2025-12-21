Pakistan, UK formalise £35m green compact for climate action

Pakistan and the United Kingdom have signed a £35 million climate partnership framework, the UK–Pakistan Green Compact, aimed at shifting bilateral cooperation from policy dialogue to on-ground implementation as climate risks intensify across South Asia.

The agreement was recently signed in Islamabad by Federal Minister for Climate Change and Environmental Coordination Dr Musadik Malik and UK Minister for International Development Jennifer Chapman. Officials said the Compact seeks to strengthen climate resilience, accelerate Pakistan’s clean energy transition and expand nature-based solutions, particularly mangrove restoration.

According to the Ministry of Climate Change and Environmental Coordination, the Compact is structured around five pillars: climate finance and investment, clean energy transition, nature-based solutions, innovation and youth empowerment, and adaptation and resilience. Under the framework, the UK will work with Pakistan to mobilise public and private climate finance, improve regulatory frameworks for green investment and develop a pipeline of bankable climate projects.

Mohammad Saleem Shaikh, media spokesperson and climate change policy advocacy specialist at the ministry, said the initiative represents a decisive move toward action-oriented cooperation. He said Pakistan’s exposure to floods, heatwaves and water stress makes effective implementation over the next decade critical.

Clean energy is a core component of the partnership, with Pakistan aiming to expand solar and wind generation to reduce reliance on fossil fuels, improve energy security and stabilise electricity costs. Shaikh noted that declining global prices have made renewable energy increasingly viable, strengthening the economic case for accelerating Pakistan’s energy transition.

Nature-based solutions will also be prioritised, with large-scale mangrove restoration planned to protect coastal communities from storm surges and erosion while supporting biodiversity and carbon sequestration. Shaikh said mangroves act as natural shields against climate shocks and provide both environmental and economic benefits.

Innovation and youth engagement form another key element of the Compact. The partnership envisages mentoring, technical assistance and access to investors for climate-smart startups and young innovators, with youth-led initiatives seen as central to Pakistan’s future climate response.

Speaking during her first official visit to Pakistan, UK Minister Jennifer Chapman highlighted the shared urgency of climate action, pointing to visible impacts such as melting glaciers and shrinking rivers. She warned that the cost of inaction would outweigh current investments and outlined UK support in renewable energy, ecosystem restoration, early-warning systems, climate budgeting and improving international investment flows into Pakistan.

Shaikh described the Compact as a strategic turning point in Pakistan–UK climate relations, saying it goes beyond funding to focus on building durable systems, including early-warning mechanisms, community preparedness, clean energy markets and youth-driven innovation. He added that sustained implementation over the next ten years would be essential for Pakistan to meet its national climate targets.

Officials said the Green Compact builds on the UK’s role as one of Pakistan’s largest development partners, with existing cooperation in education, health, governance and climate resilience, while introducing new mechanisms for private-sector engagement and academic collaboration.