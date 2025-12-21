Tarar, Tajik culture minister discuss digital media and cultural ties

Pakistan and Tajikistan have agreed to deepen cooperation in cultural exchanges and digital media, as Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Ataullah Tarar held talks with Tajik Minister for Culture Sattariyon Matlubkhon Amonzoda on Saturday.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of Tajik Cultural Week, which is being held in Pakistan following an understanding reached during talks between Tajik President Emomali Rahmon and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. Officials said cultural festivals provide an important platform for strengthening people to people ties between the two countries.

During the discussions, the two sides reviewed bilateral relations and explored collaboration in digital media, promotion of media linkages, preservation of shared literary heritage and expansion of cultural cooperation.

Tarar said Pakistan attaches great importance to cultural diplomacy and views digital media as a key instrument for public outreach, cultural harmony and the projection of positive narratives. He congratulated the Tajik side on the successful organisation of Tajik Cultural Week in Pakistan.

Referring to historical links, the minister said Pakistan and Tajikistan share centuries old cultural and civilisational ties. He added that both sides had agreed to finalise formal agreements to strengthen cultural collaboration during the expected visit of the Tajik president to Pakistan.

Highlighting common literary traditions, Tarar said the poetry of Allama Muhammad Iqbal reflects intellectual harmony between the peoples of Pakistan and Tajikistan, while Persian poets are held in high esteem in both countries.

The Tajik minister thanked Pakistan for its cooperation in organising the cultural event and said Tajikistan would continue close collaboration with Pakistan in cultural exchanges and digital media.

The meeting was attended by Tajik Ambassador Sharifzoda Yusuf Toir, Prime Minister’s Coordinator for Climate Change Romina Khurshid Alam, Secretary Information and Broadcasting Ashfaq Ahmed Khalil, and other senior officials.