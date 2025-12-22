EU welcomes Pakistan progress on GSP+ conventions, urges further reforms

The European Union has welcomed Pakistan’s progress in implementing international commitments under the Generalised Scheme of Preferences Plus (GSP+) framework, while urging further steps ahead of the bloc’s next monitoring review, Pakistan’s Foreign Office said in a statement.

The FO said the assessment was discussed during the 15th Pakistan–EU Joint Commission meeting held in Brussels on December 17, where both sides reviewed Pakistan’s implementation of 27 international conventions required under the GSP+ arrangement.

The FO said Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar also participated in the Sub-Group on Democracy, Governance, Rule of Law and Human Rights on December 1, where the EU acknowledged progress in aligning Pakistan’s application of the death penalty with international standards and noted initial steps to address torture, as well as the establishment of a Commission on Minorities.

However, the EU encouraged Pakistan to take additional short-term measures ahead of the forthcoming GSP+ Monitoring Report, while reiterating the need for reforms over the medium and long term.

The GSP+ scheme grants developing countries duty-free access on two-thirds of EU tariff lines in return for implementing conventions related to human rights, labour standards, good governance and environmental protection.

According to the FO, both sides exchanged views on a range of issues, including freedom of expression and media, enforced disappearances, judicial independence, freedom of religion or belief, anti-Muslim hatred, and the rights of minorities and vulnerable groups. The statement said both parties emphasised proportionality, appropriate safeguards and continued dialogue on these matters.

Pakistan briefed the EU on progress under the National Action Plan on Human Rights and the National Action Plan on Business and Human Rights, outlining steps taken by national institutions responsible for promoting and protecting human rights.

The EU reaffirmed its commitment to supporting Pakistan’s efforts to protect human rights, including women’s and children’s rights, minority rights, labour and migrant rights, as well as fundamental freedoms such as freedom of expression, while also flagging concerns over disinformation.

Pakistan was granted GSP+ status in 2014, which contributed to a 108% increase in textile exports to the EU due to preferential tariffs. In October 2023, the European Parliament unanimously approved an extension of the GSP+ scheme for another four years until 2027.

According to the EU’s GSP Convention Compliance Database, Pakistan has ratified all 27 required international conventions, with the most recent ratifications completed in 2010.