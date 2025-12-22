Macter International launches sublingual vitamin B12 formulation

Macter International Limited has announced the launch of Cobolmin SL, a sublingual formulation of Mecobalamin, in a material information filing submitted to the Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited.

In its notice to the exchange, the company said the product has been introduced in compliance with Sections 96 and 131 of the Securities Act, 2015, and Clause 5.6.1 of the PSX Rule Book.

According to the filing, Cobolmin SL is designed as a sublingual formulation to allow rapid absorption and improved convenience for patients. The launch expands the Cobolmin product line, which already includes tablet and injectable forms.

The company stated that the new formulation builds on the existing Cobolmin portfolio and forms part of its ongoing product development activities.

A copy of the disclosure was also shared with the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan for record purposes.