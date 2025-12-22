Maple Leaf Cement publishes public offer notice for Pioneer Cement

Maple Leaf Cement Factory Limited has published the public announcement of offer to acquire up to 26.62 million ordinary shares, equivalent to an 11.72% stake, and control of Pioneer Cement Limited, according to filings shared with regulators and the Pakistan Stock Exchange on Monday.

The public announcement of offer was published on December 22, 2025, in Business Recorder and Nawa-e-Waqt, in line with regulatory requirements. Copies of the published notices have been submitted to the Pakistan Stock Exchange for record purposes, with a request to inform TRE Certificate Holders accordingly.

The publication follows the submission of the public announcement to regulators by Next Capital Limited on December 18, 2025. Next Capital is acting as the manager to the offer on behalf of Maple Leaf Cement.

In separate communications, Next Capital informed the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan, Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited, and Pioneer Cement Limited that the publication complies with Regulation 7(6) of the Listed Companies (Substantial Acquisition of Voting Shares and Takeovers) Regulations, 2017.

The offer relates to the acquisition of up to 26,623,096 ordinary shares of Pioneer Cement Limited.