Metso secures €70 million contracts for Reko Diq copper-gold project

Finland-based Metso has been awarded the remaining major contracts by Reko Diq Mining Company to supply beneficiation and dewatering equipment for the Reko Diq copper-gold project in Pakistan, the company said in a statement.

The contracts, awarded under a frame agreement announced in August 2025, have a total value of approximately €70 million. Of this amount, €40 million was recorded in Metso’s Minerals segment order intake for the third quarter of 2025, while the remaining €30 million will be booked in the fourth quarter.

Metso’s scope of delivery for the beneficiation circuit includes a complete flotation flowsheet integrating its TankCell and Concorde Cell technologies. The design features TankCell mechanical cells for the rougher and cleaner scavenger stages, along with high-intensity forced-air pneumatic Concorde Cell units for ultrafine particle cleaner scalper and recleaner duties.

According to the company, the combination of TankCell and Concorde Cell technologies is intended to improve metallurgical efficiency while reducing capital and operating costs, particularly for low-grade and high-throughput flotation circuits such as Reko Diq.

The Concorde Cell technology will operate alongside HIGmill regrinding mills previously ordered for the project in 2024. Metso said the setup represents one of the first fully integrated HIGmill–Concorde Cell circuits, designed to deliver an energy-efficient regrinding and flotation process for finely disseminated and complex ore types.

For concentrate filtration, Metso will supply four Larox PF60 series filters with auxiliaries, along with slurry pumps for primary and secondary filtration stages. The order also includes five high-rate thickeners for various duties, all equipped with Reactorwell technology.

In addition, Metso will deliver a mill reline machine featuring automated safety functions and Auto-Grapple functionality to service the large Premier ball mills ordered for the project last year.

The company said the order highlights its ability to supply mills, linings and reline machines as an integrated package for large-scale mining projects.

Production from the Reko Diq project is currently expected to begin by the end of 2028. It is owned equally by Canadian mining firm Barrick Gold and the Governments of Pakistan and Balochistan, each holding a 50% stake.