Millat Tractors secures Africa export territory under new agreement

Millat Tractors Limited has entered into an agreement with Massey Ferguson Corp. and AGCO Limited assigning Millat Tractors the African territory for exports, the company said in a material information filing with the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

Under the agreement, Millat Tractors will export tractors to African markets directly under its own trademark, expanding its international presence and adding to Pakistan’s export base. The arrangement is in addition to existing exports of MF-branded tractors to Africa and other regions through AGCO Corporation, the filing said.

The company said the collaboration is expected to strengthen its footprint across African markets and support its long-term global business strategy.

The disclosure was made in compliance with Section 96 of the Securities Act, 2015, and Clause 5.6.1(a) of PSX regulations, with the exchange requested to inform TRE certificate holders accordingly.