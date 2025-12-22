{Disclaimer: This is a work of fiction and does not present itself as the truth. Learn to take a joke; you’ll live longer.}

The nation’s financial commentators were aghast on Friday when a series of interviews with Pakistan Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority chairman revealed him to be a crypto bro.

“This is a clear conflict of interest,” said economist Dr Saleem Hassan. “How can a babbling talkinghead spouting vague word salads when asked solid questions about cryptocurrency be expected to regulate the nation’s babbling talkingheads who spout vague word salads when asked solid questions about cryptocurrency?”

Bilal Bin Saqib, who has in a recent spate of interviews, not only claimed that the working robots of the future will be consuming cryptocurrency, but also that the nation would have been “on another economic trajectory” if cryptocurrency had been adopted by the government of Pakistan, has revealed himself to be quite a strange choice to be the watchdog of the sort of people who believe in the exact same things.

“He has also, on several occasions, said he is not a financial advisor, when asked questions about how to get into cryptocurrency,” said Hafeezullah Ahmed, a brokerage and investment analyst at II Chundrigar Road, Karachi.

The PVARA chairman, when asked for his comments about these apprehensions, told Profit, “Blockchain. Crypto. Internet of Things. Dollars. Money for Nothing, Chicks for Free.”