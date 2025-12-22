SECP consults intermediaries on new regulatory framework in Karachi

The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan on Monday held a consultative session with Registered Intermediaries in Karachi to gather stakeholder input on a proposed framework governing their registration and oversight.

According to the regulator, the proposed framework introduces mandatory training requirements aimed at strengthening compliance standards and procedural capacity among Registered Intermediaries. It also proposes the removal of periodic renewal requirements, replacing them with a continuous learning and evaluation mechanism.

During the session, participants were briefed on expanded access to SECP’s Financial Institutions Portal, which allows digital verification of company profiles and key corporate records. The regulator said the initiative is part of its digitalisation and ease-of-doing-business agenda.

SECP said it would continue engaging stakeholders as part of ongoing regulatory reforms focused on improving governance, transparency, and operational efficiency in the corporate and financial sectors.