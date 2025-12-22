Senate panel flags delays in pre-shipment testing, seeks FIA report on Rs135bn Quetta petroleum scam

ISLAMABAD: The Senate Standing Committee on Science and Technology on Monday expressed concern over delays in implementing pre-shipment testing at borders and directed the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to submit a response within 10 days on the Rs135 billion hazardous petroleum products scandal in Quetta.

The committee, chaired by Senator Kamil Ali Agha, was informed that while the federal cabinet has approved pre-shipment testing, the operational mechanism has yet to be finalised. Federal Minister for Science and Technology Khalid Hussain Magsi said consignments should be cleared within 15 to 25 days once testing begins, noting that delays could cause financial losses and health risks, particularly for sensitive materials. Members cautioned against prolonged detention of consignments.

The committee was also briefed on the smuggling of substandard betel nut (supari) and gutka through sea and land routes. Members warned that spoiled supari and gutka pose serious public health risks, including cancer. Senator Dr Afnan Ullah Khan called for a complete ban on gutka, while the chairman of the Pakistan Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (PCSIR) stressed the need for stringent checks at the supply stage to prevent illegal consignments from reaching factories and consumers.

On the Quetta petroleum scandal, the secretary of the Ministry of Science and Technology said investigations had been completed. Disciplinary proceedings were initiated against two serving officers, while cases against two retired officers were referred to the FIA on October 15. The committee voiced concern over delays and sought a time-bound response from the FIA.

Members raised issues regarding weak enforcement by the Pakistan Standards and Quality Control Authority (PSQCA), alleging that inspections often lead to clearance rather than action against illegal materials. The committee was informed about adulteration in spices such as turmeric and the presence of harmful substances in products like kohl (surma).

Briefing the committee on institutional reforms, Chairman Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC) Engineer Waseem Nazir said all transfers were made on merit and “Smart PEC” initiatives had been launched. Digital services, developed with NADRA, now allow online registration and issuance of engineering cards, while entire university batches are being registered online. He said PEC has trained 15,000 engineers under a generative artificial intelligence programme, with a target of 45,000, and will launch a Chartered Project Directors course in March–April 2026. Mutual recognition agreements have been signed with China, with similar accords planned with Kuwait and Saudi Arabia. A Graduate Engineer Trainee Programme offering six-month paid training with a monthly stipend of Rs50,000 has also been launched.

The committee also discussed mandatory testing of solar panels. Officials said a Korea-assisted laboratory would soon become operational, capable of conducting 46 tests. Members warned that the influx of substandard solar panels, inverters and batteries poses environmental and consumer safety risks.

PSQCA officials said standards for food, non-food and electrical items were being enforced, with licenses suspended or cancelled in case of violations. They added that nicotine testing standards had been introduced and clarified that tea whitener meets PSQCA standards, has no nutritional value, and does not pose health risks within approved limits.

Concluding the meeting, the committee called for strict enforcement of quality standards, timely implementation of approved policies, transparency in investigations and stronger coordination among regulators to protect public health and consumer rights.