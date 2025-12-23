Wednesday, December 24, 2025
Headlines

CCoP approves reserve price for 75% PIA stake, sends proposal to Federal Cabinet

Deputy PM Ishaq Dar calls for full transparency, legal compliance and adherence to international best practices

By Monitoring Desk

The Cabinet Committee on Privatization (CCoP) on Tuesday approved the Privatization Commission’s recommendations on the divestment of a 75 percent stake in Pakistan International Airlines Corporation Limited (PIACL), endorsing the proposed reserve price and referring the matter to the Federal Cabinet for final clearance.

The meeting was chaired by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, who underscored the need to follow all government policies and laws while ensuring transparency and a level playing field for all participants. He also stressed the adoption of international best practices in the privatisation process.

The committee reviewed the entire divestment process undertaken by the Privatization Commission and its board. After detailed deliberations, it endorsed the board’s recommendations for onward submission to the Federal Cabinet.

During the session, officials from the Privatization Commission and the Ministry of Privatization presented a detailed briefing on Pakistan’s overall privatisation framework and ongoing initiatives.

The meeting was attended by the Ministers for Finance, Power, and Commerce; Advisors to the Prime Minister on Privatization, Industry, and Production; Special Assistants to the Prime Minister Tariq Bajwa and Bilal Kiyani; and Federal Secretaries of the Cabinet Division, Privatization, Planning, Commerce, Defence, Law, and Power, along with senior officials of the Privatization Commission.

Previous article
Religious leaders allege SBP granted immunity to banks from 2027 constitutional deadline to end riba
Next article
Zafar Ul Islam Usmani appointed interim MD & CEO of PRL
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Business, Economic & Financial News

Subscribe

To get email updates from Today News.