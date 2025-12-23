Cnergyico Pakistan imports $300 million worth of US crude oil

Cnergyico Pakistan Limited, the country’s largest private-sector oil refinery, has imported $300 million worth of crude oil from the United States. The company secured four shipments of US-origin crude, totaling 4 million barrels, in a strategic initiative to bolster trade and energy security.

According to a news report, two shipments, transported aboard MT Pegasus and MT Albany, have already arrived, delivering two million barrels that have been successfully processed at Cnergyico’s refinery. A third shipment, containing one million barrels of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude, is en route and expected to arrive by January 11, 2026.

The fourth shipment, also with one million barrels, is slated for arrival by February 10, with the final loading arrangements underway.

Usama Qureshi, Vice Chairperson of Cnergyico, stated that this initiative underscores the crucial role of the private sector in contributing to Pakistan’s economic goals.

He added that enhanced trade with the US could ease tariff pressures on Pakistani goods, improve market access for exporters, and positively impact employment, industrial activity, and overall economic stability.

From October 2025 to January 2026, Cnergyico plans to process only low-sulfur crudes, such as WTI and Bonny Light from Nigeria, emphasizing both economic and environmental performance. This move reflects a broader shift in Pakistan’s import strategy, with increasing premiums on Middle Eastern grades and a growing preference for cleaner fuels.