Tuesday, December 23, 2025
Headlines

Federal Tax Ombudsman closes six regional offices as part of operational restructuring

FTO initiates office closures in Mianwali, Sargodha, and four other locations to streamline operations and improve efficiency

By News Desk

The Federal Tax Ombudsman (FTO) has decided to shut down six of its regional offices, including those located in Mianwali, Sargodha, Gujranwala, Hyderabad, Sukkur, and Abbottabad, as part of a restructuring effort aimed at improving operational efficiency.

The closure is part of a broader evaluation of the FTO’s operations and resource allocation, which aims to ensure better coordination and focus on the core functions of the organisation. 

The FTO has instructed that vacation notices be served on the owners of the office spaces in accordance with the terms of the lease agreements.

The restructuring will also involve changes in staffing, with advisors in some regional offices reassigned or removed from their positions. This move is expected to help the FTO streamline its operations and allocate resources more effectively to address the increasing number of complaints and cases.

Previous article
Withholding tax from salaried individuals increases by 54.7% to Rs214.2 billion in H1 FY25
Next article
Govt partners with World Bank for public financial management reform
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Business, Economic & Financial News

Subscribe

To get email updates from Today News.