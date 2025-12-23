Federal Tax Ombudsman closes six regional offices as part of operational restructuring

The Federal Tax Ombudsman (FTO) has decided to shut down six of its regional offices, including those located in Mianwali, Sargodha, Gujranwala, Hyderabad, Sukkur, and Abbottabad, as part of a restructuring effort aimed at improving operational efficiency.

The closure is part of a broader evaluation of the FTO’s operations and resource allocation, which aims to ensure better coordination and focus on the core functions of the organisation.

The FTO has instructed that vacation notices be served on the owners of the office spaces in accordance with the terms of the lease agreements.

The restructuring will also involve changes in staffing, with advisors in some regional offices reassigned or removed from their positions. This move is expected to help the FTO streamline its operations and allocate resources more effectively to address the increasing number of complaints and cases.