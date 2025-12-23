Tuesday, December 23, 2025
Headlines

Govt partners with World Bank for public financial management reform

AGP starts revising accounting standards, shifting to IPSAS accrual-based system to align with international best practices

By Monitoring Desk

The Ministry of Finance has initiated a project to develop new public accounting standards for Pakistan, transitioning from the existing New Accounting Model (NAM) to a modern framework based on International Public Sector Accounting Standards (IPSAS) on an accrual basis.

In this effort, the government has partnered with the World Bank to implement reforms in the country’s public financial management, aiming to enhance transparency and accountability.

The Auditor-General of Pakistan (AGP) has already begun revising the existing NAM, which has been in place since 2000 and operates on a cash-based accounting system. 

While NAM has served as the national framework for government finances, the need for an updated framework has grown due to the evolving global financial management practices.

This reform aims to improve the reliability and transparency of financial reporting and provide a clear view of government assets, liabilities, revenues, and expenditures. 

The new system will apply across federal, provincial, and local governments, ensuring consistency, comparability, and enhanced fiscal transparency.

Previous article
Federal Tax Ombudsman closes six regional offices as part of operational restructuring
Next article
Commerce ministry pushes for Gems Authority to address supply issues in Pakistan’s gemstone sector
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Business, Economic & Financial News

Subscribe

To get email updates from Today News.