NAB to lead action plans addressing vulnerabilities in Pakistan’s high-risk public institutions

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) will spearhead the creation of action plans to address vulnerabilities within Pakistan’s public institutions, as part of a broader effort to reduce corruption risks in the country. This initiative focuses on the 10 government agencies identified as having the highest levels of risk, based on a recent institutional-level assessment, Business Recorder reported, citing an IMF report.

The decision, outlined in the second review of Pakistan’s Extended Fund Facility (EFF) and the first review of the Resilience and Sustainability Facility (RSF), comes as part of ongoing efforts to meet Pakistan’s anti-corruption goals under international frameworks.

However, the names of the 10 agencies had not been disclosed.

The report, which also referenced Pakistan’s United Nations Convention Against Corruption (UNCAC) review, emphasises the need for stronger enforcement, independence, and oversight in the country’s anti-corruption efforts. It highlights persistent gaps despite Pakistan’s established legal framework to prevent corruption.

The UNCAC review, available on the Ministry of Law and Justice website in December 2025, noted that Pakistan’s treaties are not self-executing and must be incorporated into domestic law, but implementation remains inconsistent.

The IMF’s second EFF report outlined several key concerns, including the lack of a formal monitoring and reporting mechanism for the national anti-corruption strategy. It also criticised the independence and resourcing of NAB and other anti-corruption bodies.

The IMF urged Pakistan to strengthen institutional independence, ensure adequate resources for anti-corruption bodies, and improve conflict-of-interest management.

In addition, the report stressed the importance of a robust public procurement system, judicial independence, and expanded public participation in decision-making.

On asset recovery, the IMF’s review acknowledged Pakistan’s legal frameworks but called for better utilisation of international cooperation mechanisms and digitalisation of asset declarations. The report also recommended introducing non-conviction-based confiscation and strengthening the verification process for asset declarations.

The ongoing reform process is expected to improve Pakistan’s anti-corruption infrastructure, although significant challenges remain in overcoming institutional weaknesses and gaps in enforcement.