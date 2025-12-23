PM Shehbaz reaffirms commitment to stronger Pakistan–UAE ties, seeks more investment

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to further strengthening its longstanding relationship with the United Arab Emirates and encouraged increased Emirati investment to support Pakistan’s economic growth and stability.

The prime minister made the remarks during a meeting with the UAE Ambassador to Pakistan, Salem Mohammed Salem Al Bawab Al Zaabi, who paid a courtesy call on him at the Prime Minister’s House, according to a statement issued by the PM Office Media Wing. The meeting was also attended by Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Tariq Fatemi and Foreign Secretary Amna Baloch.

Shehbaz Sharif expressed appreciation for the deep-rooted and brotherly ties between Pakistan and the UAE, noting that decades of friendship, mutual respect and close cooperation had underpinned bilateral relations.

Highlighting satisfaction with the current level of bilateral trade, the prime minister stressed the need to further expand economic engagement. He called for enhanced cooperation in trade and investment, particularly in sectors including energy, minerals, information technology, railways and aviation.

The prime minister also acknowledged the UAE’s consistent support for Pakistan, citing its humanitarian assistance and contributions to development projects during times of need.

While conveying warm regards and best wishes to the UAE leadership, Shehbaz Sharif said he looked forward to the upcoming visit of UAE President and Ruler of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to Pakistan. He also welcomed Ambassador Al Zaabi and congratulated him on his recent appointment.

In his remarks, Ambassador Al Zaabi thanked the prime minister for the meeting and conveyed greetings from President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. He reaffirmed the UAE’s strong interest in further deepening its partnership with Pakistan and assured the prime minister of his efforts to explore new avenues of cooperation for mutual benefit.