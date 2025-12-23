SNGPL warns Liberty Daharki Power of gas supply suspension over Rs20 billion in unpaid dues

Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) has issued a final warning to Liberty Daharki Power Limited (LDPL), demanding the clearance of Rs20 billion in outstanding dues, or it may face a suspension of gas supply, Business Recorder reported.

In a formal notice sent to LDPL’s CEO, SNGPL referred to prior communication on November 18, 2025, highlighting the company’s failure to adhere to the agreed payment schedule. As of December 9, 2025, the accumulated dues stood at Rs20.029 billion, which far exceeded the cash security deposit of Rs3.085 billion held by the gas utility.

SNGPL outlined the overdue amounts, which include Rs17.812 billion in gas arrears, Rs2 billion in unpaid upfront payments, and additional unpaid instalments and bills from the period June to October 2025. The gas utility stressed that LDPL had missed five instalments, with a total shortfall of Rs7.297 billion.

Furthermore, the November 25, 2025 gas bill of Rs1.92 billion remains unpaid, alongside the sixth instalment, due on December 10, 2025, under the existing payment plan.

According to the gas supply contract, LDPL is obligated to clear all invoices within 30 days. SNGPL has warned that, in the event of non-payment, it will exercise its right to suspend gas supply to the power plant after a seven-day notice.

The power plant is urged to settle the outstanding dues promptly, as SNGPL has reiterated that any delay could lead to an immediate suspension of gas supply.