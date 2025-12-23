Transworld becomes one of Pakistan’s first Google gold-tier Verified Peering Providers (VPP)

Islamabad – Transworld, Pakistan’s leading Tier-1 connectivity and data solutions provider, is proud to announce that it has officially achieved Gold tier in the Google Verified Peering Provider (VPP) program, becoming one of the first and only providers in Pakistan to attain this prestigious status.

The Gold tier in the Google VPP program is achieved by network operators that meet Google’s most rigorous standards of performance, reliability, and traffic delivery efficiency. This milestone recognizes Transworld’s robust infrastructure, consistent low-latency connectivity, and its ability to deliver an exceptional digital experience for millions of users and businesses across Pakistan.

This achievement strengthens Transworld’s position as Pakistan’s most advanced and globally interconnected network, bringing international-grade quality and capabilities to the local market. Customers can now experience:

● Faster and more reliable access to Google services, including YouTube, Google Cloud, and Google Workspace

● Significantly reduced latency and congestion through diverse routes to Google’s network

● Enhanced stability for enterprise workloads, cloud applications, and large-scale digital operations

● Improved content delivery and streaming performance across Pakistan

“Our Gold tier VPP achievement is not only a milestone for Transworld but for Pakistan’s entire digital ecosystem,” said Saad Muzaffar Waraich, President, Transworld. “It reflects our long-standing commitment to investing in world-class network infrastructure and delivering premium global connectivity to our customers”.

Transworld’s continuous expansion of submarine cable systems, Tier 3-certified data center infrastructure, and global partnerships has been central to its mission of accelerating Pakistan’s digital evolution. The new VPP Gold tier status further solidifies its role as the country’s most dependable and future-ready connectivity provider.

