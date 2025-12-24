ADB and Sindh govt discuss $2 billion project pipeline for sustainable development

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has unveiled a growing project pipeline for Sindh valued at approximately $2 billion, covering key sectors such as education, health, transport, housing, skills development, and coastal resilience.

As per reports, this update was shared during a meeting between ADB Country Director Emma Fan and Sindh Minister for Planning and Development Jam Khan Shoro. ADB Deputy Country Director Asad Aleem and National PPP Expert Sultan Ahmad also attended the meeting.

The proposed pipeline includes several significant initiatives, such as the Sindh Secondary Education Development Project, the Sindh Nursing Workforce Strengthening Project, sustainable transport projects, skills development programs, and housing and coastal resilience efforts.

Minister Shoro welcomed ADB’s ongoing support and emphasised the importance of finalizing the project pipeline promptly. He stressed that completing preparatory work on time would be crucial for the successful implementation of the projects.

Additionally, Shoro highlighted the need for development initiatives to focus not only on infrastructure but also on outcomes, skills development, and building high-value human capital.