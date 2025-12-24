Wednesday, December 24, 2025
Bangladesh and Pakistan agree to enhance tax cooperation for trade and investment

FTO and NBR to collaborate on tax dispute resolution, taxpayer facilitation, and creating a conducive environment for business

By Monitoring Desk

The National Board of Revenue (NBR) of Bangladesh and the Federal Tax Ombudsman (FTO) of Pakistan have agreed to collaborate on tax dispute resolution, taxpayer facilitation, and creating a favorable tax environment to boost trade and investment between the two countries. A delegation from the NBR, led by Md. Lutful Azeem, met with FTO Zafar-ul-Haq Hijazi at the Federal Tax Ombudsman Secretariat in Islamabad on Tuesday to discuss future cooperation.

Hijazi welcomed the delegation, expressing interest in fostering sustained collaboration and improving the efficiency of tax-related services. He outlined the FTO’s vision for institutional accountability and the effective resolution of taxpayer grievances. Dr. Arslan Subuctageen, Advisor (Customs), presented the FTO’s functional framework, emphasizing transparency, efficiency, and taxpayer facilitation. The meeting also explored areas for future collaboration, focusing on tax dispute resolution, institutional cooperation, and sharing best practices to promote a fair and efficient tax system.

