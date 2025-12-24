Customs seizes Rs470 million worth of smuggled goods, including 19 NDP vehicles, 109 kg of hashish

Customs Enforcement has made significant achievements in curbing smuggling networks and seizing Rs 470 million worth of illegal goods across two major operations in Peshawar and Khurkhera.

In Peshawar, 19 non-duty-paid (NDP) vehicles were confiscated in a series of anti-smuggling operations carried out over the past ten days. The seized vehicles, including luxury models such as Toyota Land Cruiser, Toyota Aqua, Toyota Vitz, Honda Vezel, and Land Rover, have a combined assessed value of Rs. 110 million. These seizures have severely disrupted vehicle smuggling networks in the region.

Additionally, Customs Enforcement in Peshawar intercepted smuggled goods worth Rs. 87.66 million. The confiscated items include silver bullion, fabrics, black tea, cigarettes, cigarette paper, medicines, and auto parts, further curbing illicit trade.

Meanwhile, at the Khurkhera check post, Customs Enforcement officials seized 109.5 kilograms of hashish, with an estimated international value of Rs. 273 million. The narcotics were discovered hidden in the concealed cavities of a Hino truck, which was stopped based on intelligence from the Chief Collector of Customs Enforcement, Islamabad.

The truck used for transporting the drugs is valued at Rs. 15 million. Both the narcotics and the vehicle have been seized, and investigations are ongoing.

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has reaffirmed its commitment to tackling smuggling and narcotics trade, ensuring the protection of national revenue and the safety of society.