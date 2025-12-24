FBR enforcement recoveries surge to Rs874bn, CTO Lahore recovers Rs2.65bn in single case

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) said on Wednesday that recoveries under enforcement measures reached Rs874 billion in fiscal year 2024–25, a sharp rise from Rs105 billion in 2023–24. The board has set a target of Rs389 billion for the ongoing fiscal year.

As part of the crackdown on non-compliance, the Corporate Tax Office (CTO) Lahore recovered Rs2.646 billion from a taxpayer who failed to meet statutory obligations, the FBR said. The recovery followed the completion of assessment proceedings and was carried out in accordance with applicable tax laws and legal procedures.

The FBR described the case as a “significant enforcement breakthrough,” noting that CTO Lahore not only created a substantial tax demand in a single case but also effected recovery professionally.