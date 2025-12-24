Foreign assistance to Pakistan surpasses $3 billion in first five months of FY2025-26

Pakistan received over $3 billion in foreign assistance during the first five months (July-November) of the ongoing financial year 2025-26, a combination of loans, grants, and investments in Naya Pakistan Certificates. According to data from the Economic Affairs Division, total foreign assistance for the period stood at $2.29 billion.

This assistance comprised $807.64 million in bilateral loans and grants, and $1.26 billion in multilateral loans and grants. Among the bilateral assistance, China contributed $119.77 million in guaranteed loans, and Saudi Arabia provided $500 million under the oil facility.

Multilateral loans saw substantial contributions, with the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) leading at $383 million, followed by the World Bank’s International Development Association (IDA) with $343.15 million.

Bilateral grants amounted to $27.17 million, with China, Japan, and Saudi Arabia being the main contributors. Additionally, multilateral grants during the same period totaled $26.98 million, with IBRD and IDA being the largest sources of support.

The country’s foreign reserves have also seen growth, with Pakistan holding $9 billion in term deposits. Saudi Arabia provided $5 billion, while China’s Safe Deposit contributed $4 billion.

In line with the financial year’s projections, multilateral grants are expected to reach $63.72 million, with loans estimated at $5.04 billion. Notably, the IMF’s Extended Fund Facility (EFF) loan is not included in these figures, as it is accounted for separately in the State Bank of Pakistan’s balance sheet.