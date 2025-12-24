Wednesday, December 24, 2025
Headlines

KP PDWP approves Rs. 38 billion for 60 development projects

Provincial Development Working Party meeting endorses key initiatives in sectors like roads, health, agriculture, and social welfare

By News Desk

The 9th meeting of the Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) held on Tuesday approved 60 development projects worth over Rs. 38 billion. The approved projects span across various sectors including roads, agriculture, social welfare, livestock, industries, health, forestry, and irrigation.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi reaffirmed the government’s commitment to promoting balanced development throughout the province. He emphasized that public welfare projects are being executed within a sustainable development planning framework to ensure long-term benefits.

Additionally, the forum approved a Rs. 500 million water supply and drainage project aimed at addressing the needs of the flood-affected district of Buner.

Previous article
Pakistan’s trade gap with neighboring countries widens by 39% to $6.22 billion in 5MFY26 as exports nosedive
Next article
Sindh Bank to convert 60 branches to Islamic banking in 2025, with full transition by 2027
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Business, Economic & Financial News

Subscribe

To get email updates from Today News.