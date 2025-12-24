KP PDWP approves Rs. 38 billion for 60 development projects

The 9th meeting of the Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) held on Tuesday approved 60 development projects worth over Rs. 38 billion. The approved projects span across various sectors including roads, agriculture, social welfare, livestock, industries, health, forestry, and irrigation.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi reaffirmed the government’s commitment to promoting balanced development throughout the province. He emphasized that public welfare projects are being executed within a sustainable development planning framework to ensure long-term benefits.

Additionally, the forum approved a Rs. 500 million water supply and drainage project aimed at addressing the needs of the flood-affected district of Buner.