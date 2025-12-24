Pakistan Railways on track for Rs100bn revenue in FY26 after earning Rs93bn in 2025

Pakistan Railways aims to achieve Rs100 billion in revenue for the fiscal year 2025-26, following a robust performance in 2025, where it earned Rs93 billion.

The organisation expects to generate Rs50 billion in revenue during the first half of FY26, reflecting a strong recovery fueled by reforms in safety, service quality, digitisation, and asset management.

Federal Minister for Railways Muhammad Hanif Abbasi credited focused administrative and operational measures for the financial stability Pakistan Railways is now moving towards, after years of financial challenges.

He said that the improved revenue projections for FY26 are backed by a series of reforms that have enhanced operations across various sectors, including train services, safety, and infrastructure upgrades.

Abbasi also highlighted the significant improvement in safety, with the safety department upgraded into a full-fledged directorate. This change has led to a reduction in the accident rate from 0.09% to 0.04%, and no serious accidents have occurred since. The minister stressed that restoring passenger trust was essential, and safety remains a top priority.

The year 2025 also saw Rawalpindi become Pakistan’s first smart railway station, with plans for further station upgrades in 2026. The railways also focused on enhancing passenger comfort with the upgrade of eight train rakes and improvements at key stations in Lahore, Karachi, Rawalpindi, and Faisalabad.

Digitisation has also played a key role, with the ministry shifting to e-filing and installing modern payment systems at major stations. Efforts to combat land encroachments have resulted in the recovery of 394 acres of railway land, with plans to retrieve all illegally occupied land by December 2026. Outsourcing services, including train operations and cleaning at major stations, has further streamlined management.