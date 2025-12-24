PIA Privatisation Finally Done — Can the New Owner Really Fix the Airline?

Pakistan International Airlines — PIA — after more than a decade of delays, political resistance, and failed attempts, has finally been privatised.

In a rare fully transparent, live-broadcast open auction, Arif Habib Consortium acquired 75% stake in PIA for Rs 135 billion, edging out Lucky Cement Consortium in an intense bidding war that tested nerves, strategy, and valuation discipline.

But this deal is far bigger than just a sale price.