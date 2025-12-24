PM approves framework for National Energy Plan, orders faster DISCO privatisation

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday granted in-principle approval for the formulation of a comprehensive National Energy Plan and directed federal ministries and provincial governments to jointly develop an integrated strategy for the energy sector.

The approval was given during a review meeting on the recommendations of the Cabinet Sub-Committee on Energy, chaired by the prime minister at the Prime Minister’s Office, according to an official statement.

The prime minister also approved the establishment of a dedicated secretariat to support the formulation and implementation of the National Energy Plan.

During the meeting, PM Shehbaz granted in-principle approval to framework guidelines for the auction of wheeling charges, aimed at improving transparency and efficiency in electricity transmission. He stressed that the energy plan must prioritise the supply of electricity to industries at the lowest possible cost, while improving facilitation for domestic consumers.

He directed that recommendations from the Ministry of Climate Change, Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Industries and Production, and the Ministry of Petroleum be fully incorporated into the proposed plan. The prime minister also issued special instructions for the swift and effective completion of the privatisation process of power distribution companies (DISCOs).

Reviewing recent developments, PM Shehbaz said reforms in the power transmission system had resulted in visible improvements, adding that better coordination among ministries and relevant institutions had enhanced electricity services for both household and industrial consumers.

The meeting was informed that initial consultations with all concerned ministries were already underway for the formulation of the National Energy Plan.

Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal, Federal Minister for Energy Sardar Awais Ahmad Khan Leghari, Federal Minister for Petroleum Ali Pervaiz Malik, Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Ahad Khan Cheema, provincial chief secretaries and senior government officials attended the meeting.