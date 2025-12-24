PM directs FBR, Power Division to distribute solar panels seized by Customs for designated cities

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has directed the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), Power Division, and the Government of Gilgit-Baltistan to develop a system for distributing solar panels seized by Customs at Karachi, Business Recorder reported, citing sources.

The panels will be distributed in designated cities, and a distribution ceremony will be organised for the prime minister. The directive came during a meeting focused on improving power supply reliability in Gwadar and advancing a 100 MW solar project in Gilgit-Baltistan.

The prime minister emphasised that the 40 MW power plant in Gwadar should be classified as a strategic project, urging that the case for necessary approvals be presented to the Cabinet within two weeks.

Regarding solarisation efforts in Gwadar, the timelines for the installation of solar-powered pumping stations and desalination plants will be reviewed for quicker completion. The Power Division has been tasked with providing an update on this matter to the Prime Minister.

Additionally, the Power Division will assist the Balochistan government in the planning, bidding, and execution of these solar projects.

The results of the rooftop solar bidding in Gilgit-Baltistan should be presented to the Prime Minister before awarding any contracts. Minister for Power Sardar Awais Ahmad Khan Leghari has been instructed to ensure the Minister of Information and Broadcasting, Ataullah Tarar, is informed about the 100 MW solar project to raise public awareness, especially in Gilgit-Baltistan. A third-party validation of the 100 MW solar project is also to be conducted.

To expedite the rooftop solar component in Gilgit-Baltistan, the Prime Minister has directed the Power Division to review the current timelines and ensure early completion. The possibility of splitting the 82 MW utility-scale solar component into smaller sections for easier bidding and competition is also under consideration to speed up the project.

The prime minister also directed the Chief Secretary of Gilgit-Baltistan to ensure that land for the utility-scale solar projects is available on time and that all non-solar infrastructure works are completed as scheduled.