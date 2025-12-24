PM directs ports to slash cargo delays, costs to support exports

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday ordered port authorities to sharply cut cargo dwell time, eliminate unnecessary laboratory testing and further reduce port charges, as the government moves to lower trade costs and improve export competitiveness.

Chairing a high-level meeting of the private sector working group on port development, the prime minister said Pakistan’s ports must operate at international standards, describing them as the backbone of the national economy.

He directed that initial cargo testing laboratories be set up within port premises and that repetitive and redundant laboratory tests be abolished to prevent avoidable delays in cargo clearance.

To improve the movement of goods from ports to inland markets, the prime minister instructed that rail connectivity linking ports be upgraded on a priority basis. He also ordered the acceleration of dredging and expansion work at all ports, particularly in Karachi, to enable the handling of larger vessels. Officials told the meeting that tenders for these projects have already been issued.

The prime minister also addressed the issue of long-staying and abandoned cargo, directing authorities to introduce a transparent auctioning mechanism. He ordered the establishment of dedicated yards for such cargo and said internationally reputed firms could be hired to manage the process. A new e-bidding system will be launched shortly, allowing bidders from across the country to participate remotely.

The meeting was informed that the national ports master plan is progressing rapidly and that the port community system has already become operational. As part of recent relief measures, bulk cargo handling charges at Port Qasim have been reduced by more than 50 percent, while export cargo handling charges at Karachi Port have been cut by 50 percent.

Presenting recommendations on behalf of the private sector, working group chairman Ziad Bashir said recent government steps had helped restore business confidence. He noted that the transparent privatisation process of Pakistan International Airlines had sent a positive signal to investors.

Federal ministers Ahsan Iqbal, Ahad Khan Cheema and Musadik Malik, along with senior government officials, attended the meeting.