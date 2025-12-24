Wednesday, December 24, 2025
Headlines

Punjab highway patrol launches Cyber Patrol unit for social media monitoring

AIG Athar Waheed orders immediate operation to handle online complaints and curb misinformation

By Monitoring Desk

The Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) has set up a Cyber Patrol Unit to monitor social media and other digital platforms, with the unit made operational with immediate effect, officials said on Wednesday. According to a report by the Express Tribune.

The unit has been established under official orders issued by PHP Additional Inspector General of Police Dr Athar Waheed and will remain functional until further instructions.

According to officials, the Cyber Patrol Unit will track online content related to the Punjab Highway Patrol, identify and address public complaints, and counter misinformation circulating on digital platforms. The initiative also aims to enhance online public safety and encourage responsible digital conduct.

The unit will coordinate with relevant wings to ensure timely reporting and responses to issues raised by the public.

Dr Waheed directed the unit to operate in line with modern operational requirements and ensure the prompt redressal of public grievances, emphasising that effective digital monitoring is vital for improving service delivery and maintaining public trust in law enforcement.

 

Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

