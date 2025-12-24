Punjab Revenue Authority to launch investigation and intelligence wing to tackle tax evasion

The Punjab Revenue Authority (PRA) has announced the establishment of an investigation and intelligence wing to strengthen enforcement against tax evaders and non-compliant businesses.

This decision was made during a meeting chaired by PRA Chairman Moazzam Iqbal Sipra, held on Tuesday, which focused on departmental restructuring and improving efficiency within the authority.

The new wing is aimed at tightening controls on businesses that fail to meet tax obligations, with a special focus on identifying and acting against tax evasion. In addition, the PRA discussed the progress on establishing a large taxpayer unit, which is set to become operational in January 2026.

Chairman Sipra instructed that new units be formed within the current month to enhance the operational capacity of enforcement officers. Commissioners were also directed to meet registration targets in 11 sectors, including hotels and restaurants, by the end of December.

The PRA also issued a stern warning to tax-defaulter farmhouses and businesses not registered under the authority, stating that such businesses will be sealed.

In addition, the Chairman mandated that a daily comparative review of taxpayer growth, revenue collection, and legal cases be conducted, and emphasized that pending court cases should be resolved promptly.

With these reforms, the PRA is looking to enhance tax compliance across the province, addressing long-standing issues in revenue collection and legal enforcement.