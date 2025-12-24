SCCI demands reforms to bring transparency, clarity and improvement in existing Labour laws

PESHAWAR, Dec24: Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry urged the provincial government to take pragmatic steps against alleged malpractice, misuse of authorities and corruption in the Labour Department and attached authorities and reforms to bring clarity and improve in existing labour laws.

SCCI President Junaid Altaf took up several issues relating to the Labour Department, Workers Welfare Board and ESSI as well as Labour Colonies during a visit of the Provincial Minister for Labour Faisal Khan Tarakai in chamber house on Wednesday.

The meeting was attended by SCCI senior vice president Muhammad Nadeem, Group Leader and former FPCCI president Ghazanfar Bilour, former presidents Faiz Muhammad Faizi, Zulfiqar Ali Khan, former senior vice president Imran Khan Mohmand, former vice president Haris Mufti, members of the chamber’s executive committee Sajjad Zaheer and Saifullah Khan, Asif Khan, Sohail Javed, Syed Ejaz Ali Shah, Saddar Fazal e Wahid, Afshan Khan, Mushtaq Ahmad, Ghazanfar Saval, Ismail Safi, SCCI Secretary General Muqtasid Ahsan, traders and industrialists.

Secretary Labour Department Mian Adil Iqbal, Secretary Workers Welfare Board Sher Alam, Director Labour Irfan Khan, Vice Commissioner ESSI Waseem, Director General WWB Asif Majeed and others also present on the occasion.

The chamber president presented a number of proposals before the minister for bringing transparency in the overall affairs of the Labour Department, elimination of corruption, malpractices, facilitation, and keeping dignity of the business community while implementation of rules and policies, emphasizing on making laws and policies in consultation with the chamber.

SCCI chief sought issuance of slab of minimum wages as per region and business, consulting with industry before determination of annual minimum wage, phase-wise implementation of the wages to absorb it business gradually to ensure protection of

President Junaid Altaf stressed the need for window open facilitation, elimination of double inspection on factories and business premises, transparency, trust-building and improving the regulatory mechanism.

He called for amicable solution to Regi Lalma Labour Colony, representation of SCCI in allotment committee and relevant industrial associations under WWB Act and Allotment Policy, elimination of misuse and illegal transfer of WWB flats, review in scholarship policy, cutting down lavishly non-development expenditures of WWB, and addressing of ESSI health facilities and standards issues, launching of skill-training program, as well as transparent and fair audit of the boards.

President Junaid Altaf mentioned traders’ ordeals due to prolonged closure of Pak-Afghan trade route and urged the provincial government to take up this issue with the federal level to address it promptly to prevent further financial loss to the business community.

He stressed the need for practical implementation of incentives announced through Provincial Industrial Policy 2025-2030 and demanded SCCI and stakeholders’ representation in all provincial boards, consultative committees and policy forums.

SCCI chief briefed the minister regarding the SCCI initiatives, future endeavors and collaboration, public-private partnership for economic growth of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He mentioned key sectors, importantly furniture, honey, marble, gems, jewelry, pharmaceutical, marble and others and stressed the joint efforts to attract investment in the aforementioned potentials of KP.

Labour Minister Faisal Khan Tarakai addressed the meeting, assuring that his department will take proactive steps to address all issues of the business community which today came under discussion.

He said the provincial government is keenly taking measures toward digitalization to ensure transparency and fairness in overall affairs of the Labour Department.

He stressed the need for building a close liaison between SCCI and the Labour Department to address all issues on priority and fast-track.

Group Leader Ghazanfar Bilour, former presidents, executive committee members also spoke on the occasion and gave their valuable inputs and recommendations for streamlining affairs of the Labour Department, WWB and ESSI.