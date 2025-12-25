Thursday, December 25, 2025
Videos

NFC Award & Pakistan’s Financial Reality

By Fawad Shakeel
Description:

For the past few weeks, Pakistan has been debating one question over and over — is the money given to provinces really the reason behind the federal government’s financial problems? 😳

This video gives a simple, fact-based, and realistic perspective:

  • The real impact of the NFC Award on provinces and federation

  • Provinces’ actual share vs the share shown on paper

  • Funding gaps in education and healthcare

  • The weight of federal expenditures and common misconceptions

  • Does cutting provinces’ share actually solve the federal deficit?

This video uses grounded visuals and cinematic storytelling, showing facts, not political debate.

🎯 Key Takeaways:

  • Provinces’ share looks high on paper, but they actually receive much less

  • Serious fund shortages in education & healthcare

  • Major portion of federal expenses is fixed — cutting provincial share only provides temporary relief

  • Real solution: Fiscal reforms, fair resource allocation, and governance improvements

Video based on: Opinions and data insights of Former Finance Minister KPK Timor Khan Jhagra

Previous article
How much was the PIA really sold for?
Fawad Shakeel

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Business, Economic & Financial News

Subscribe

To get email updates from Today News.