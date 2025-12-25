NFC Award & Pakistan’s Financial Reality

For the past few weeks, Pakistan has been debating one question over and over — is the money given to provinces really the reason behind the federal government’s financial problems? 😳

This video gives a simple, fact-based, and realistic perspective:

The real impact of the NFC Award on provinces and federation

Provinces’ actual share vs the share shown on paper

Funding gaps in education and healthcare

The weight of federal expenditures and common misconceptions

Does cutting provinces’ share actually solve the federal deficit?

This video uses grounded visuals and cinematic storytelling, showing facts, not political debate.

🎯 Key Takeaways:

Provinces’ share looks high on paper, but they actually receive much less

Serious fund shortages in education & healthcare

Major portion of federal expenses is fixed — cutting provincial share only provides temporary relief

Real solution: Fiscal reforms, fair resource allocation, and governance improvements

Video based on: Opinions and data insights of Former Finance Minister KPK Timor Khan Jhagra