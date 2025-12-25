NFC Award & Pakistan’s Financial Reality

For the past few weeks, Pakistan has been debating one question over and over — is the money given to provinces really the reason behind the federal government’s financial problems? 😳
This video gives a simple, fact-based, and realistic perspective:
-
The real impact of the NFC Award on provinces and federation
-
Provinces’ actual share vs the share shown on paper
-
Funding gaps in education and healthcare
-
The weight of federal expenditures and common misconceptions
-
Does cutting provinces’ share actually solve the federal deficit?
This video uses grounded visuals and cinematic storytelling, showing facts, not political debate.
🎯 Key Takeaways:
-
Provinces’ share looks high on paper, but they actually receive much less
-
Serious fund shortages in education & healthcare
-
Major portion of federal expenses is fixed — cutting provincial share only provides temporary relief
-
Real solution: Fiscal reforms, fair resource allocation, and governance improvements
Video based on: Opinions and data insights of Former Finance Minister KPK Timor Khan Jhagra