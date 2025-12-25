Thursday, December 25, 2025
Headlines

Parliamentary committee uncovers irregularities in sugar stock reporting, calls for reforms

NA committee recommends stronger oversight and coordination to stabilise the sugar sector; directs Ministry of National Food Security to submit a formal response to the findings within one month

By Monitoring Desk

A subcommittee of the National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Commerce has uncovered irregularities in the sugar sector, including the misreporting of stock quantities, the creation of artificial shortages, and discrepancies in official records. 

The sub-committee’s report, submitted on Wednesday, also highlighted weak monitoring systems, lapses in verification, temporary disruptions in tracking technology, and unresolved legal and administrative challenges as major contributors to market distortions. 

The Standing Committee on Commerce, after reviewing the findings, has made several key recommendations for reforms and improved oversight of the sector. It directed the Ministry of National Food Security and Research to submit a formal response to the findings within one month.

The sub-committee, chaired by MNA Jawed Hanif Khan, conducted extensive consultations with relevant stakeholders before compiling the report. The committee underscored the importance of structural reforms, better governance, and greater transparency and accountability in ensuring market stability and protecting consumers from future disruptions.

In addition, the committee discussed the need to gather detailed information from the Finance Division and the Trading Corporation of Pakistan (TCP) regarding outstanding receivables and pending recoveries related to public sector procurement.

The standing committee also addressed concerns regarding multinational companies scaling back or exiting operations in Pakistan. The ministry cited factors such as over-taxation, inflation, and high operating costs as key reasons. To address these issues, the prime minister has formed private-sector-led committees to propose solutions, and the standing committee has recommended further engagement with the business community to mitigate challenges.

Previous article
Pakistan’s refineries accuse OGRA of tilting market toward imports, undermining local fuel production
Next article
How much was the PIA really sold for?
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Business, Economic & Financial News

Subscribe

To get email updates from Today News.