ASO intercepts smuggled mobile phones worth Rs62 million in Karachi

The Anti-Smuggling Organization of the Collectorate of Customs Enforcement has seized a consignment of smuggled mobile phones worth around Rs62 million during an intelligence-based operation in Karachi, according to the Federal Board of Revenue.

The FBR said ASO teams deployed plainclothes squads at selected locations after receiving information about a Mazda truck transporting smuggled mobile phones.

During inspection, officials recovered 803 mobile phones of assorted brands, including iPhone, Vivo, Google Pixel, Infinix, and Spark, concealed in a specially built cavity inside the vehicle.

The FBR said the seized mobile phones were valued at approximately Rs62 million, while the Mazda truck was estimated to be worth around Rs25 million, taking the total value of the case to about Rs87 million.

According to the statement, the driver and helper were taken into custody, and further legal proceedings are under way.

An FIR is being registered under the relevant provisions of law, the FBR said.