Cement sector records over 100% increase in excise duty collection in FY25

The Federal Board of Revenue has reported a significant increase in Federal Excise Duty (FED) collection across multiple sectors during FY25 compared with the previous fiscal year, according to official data released by the tax authority.

FED collection from cement manufacturers rose by 101.8% during FY25 compared with FY24. The data also showed a 109.6% increase in excise duty collected from domestic air travel.

Similarly, FED collection from air travel, including international flights, increased by 103.2% during the period under review. The motor car sector recorded a 63.6% rise in excise duty collection.

The FBR also reported a 27% increase in FED collected from concentrates during FY25. The authority did not provide sector-wise volume data but said the figures reflect higher compliance and improved enforcement.