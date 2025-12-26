Dynea Pakistan approves 2.5MW wind power project at Hub, replacing 1.1MW plan

Dynea Pakistan Limited has approved the installation of a 2.5 megawatt wind power project at Hub in Balochistan, replacing its earlier plan for a 1.1MW facility, the company informed the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) in a disclosure on Friday.

According to the notice, the decision was taken by the company’s board of directors to achieve better operational efficiency and economies of scale. The project will be implemented subject to the required regulatory approvals and completion of contractual arrangements.

The company stated that the wind power project is aligned with its long-term sustainability objectives, as it seeks to increase reliance on renewable energy sources. Work on finalising the engineering, procurement and construction agreement is currently under way.

Dynea Pakistan had earlier disclosed plans for a smaller wind power installation at the same location in June 2025. The revised project significantly increases the planned generation capacity at the Hub site.

Dynea Pakistan was incorporated as a public limited company, under the repealed Companies Act 1913 (now the Companies Act, 2017) on June 20, 1982. The company is engaged in the manufacture and sale of formaldehyde, urea/melamine formaldehyde and moulding compound.