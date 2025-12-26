Gold touches record high as rate-cut bets grow; silver hits $75 for first time

Gold prices surged to a record high in early Asian trading on Friday, buoyed by safe-haven demand and rising expectations of further interest rate cuts by the U.S. Federal Reserve.

Spot gold rose 0.5% to $4,501.44 per ounce by 0209 GMT, after touching a record peak of $4,530.60 earlier in the session.

Spot silver climbed to $75 an ounce on Friday, supported by robust industrial and investment demand, tightening inventories, geopolitical tensions and expectations of further U.S. interest rate cuts.

Silver prices rose 3.5% to $74.46 per ounce by 0229 GMT, after touching an all-time high of $75.14 earlier in the session.

Platinum jumped to an all-time high on Friday, on track for its biggest annual rise ever, as supply constraints, an unexpected EU policy U-turn on the 2035 combustion-engine ban, and shifting investor flows out of gold fuelled the rally.

Platinum prices rose 8% to an all-time high at $2,413.62 per ounce by 0304 GMT.