KP Excise, Taxation & Narcotics Control Department conducts major operation in Peshawar

Peshawar:The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control Department achieved a major success in its anti-narcotics campaign when a team of the Excise Police Station, Peshawar Region conducted a raid on a warehouse in Peshawar and recovered 100,000 grams (100 kg) of recreational drug powder. A case has been registered against two accused persons and investigation has been initiated.

The operation was carried out in continuation of the provincial government’s zero-tolerance policy against drugs and in light of the directives of Minister for Excise, Syed Fakhar Jehan.

The operation was supervised by Excise & Taxation Officer Majid Khan, while SHO Excise Police Station Peshawar Dr. Hameed Khan, Additional SHO Amjad Pracha and other staff members participated.

According to the department, the seized powder is used by mixing it with heroin, ice and other dangerous narcotics to multiply their effects, posing a serious threat to public health.

The Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control Department has reiterated that strict, indiscriminate actions against drug traffickers and those endangering public health will continue and no leniency will be shown to anyone involved.





